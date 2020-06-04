TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Performs “Love Dog” on Colbert from Quarantine: Watch

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe on Colbert

TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe delivered a timely, quarantine-style performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.

Broadcast from home, with sheets and blankets used as a backdrop, the indie rocker offered up a lo-fi, looped version of “Love Dog”. The track is off TV on the Radio’s 2008 album, Dear Science, but its backstory works especially well given today’s pandemic and protests against police brutality and racism.



“[Late Show have] been doing a play at home series and I was asked to contribute a song beginning of April, did it, had no idea when it’d be on, just found out,” Adebimpe wrote on Twitter. “The song’s lyrics are about resilience in the face of despair and I hope you get something from it. Sending a lot of love and strength to everyone.”

On Instagram earlier this week, Adebimpe posted a video dedicated to black victims of police brutality George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. It was also in tribute to Tony McDade and Nina Pop, two black trans people who were killed by law enforcement recently.

Find both videos down below.