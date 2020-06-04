Willie Nelson and Paul Simon Announce “A Night for Austin” Benefit Livestream

Willie Nelson (photo by ACL/PBS) and Paul Simon (photo by Robert Altman)

Willie Nelson and Paul Simon are teaming up to host a star-studded livestream concert supporting the city of Austin. Aptly titled “A Night for Austin”, it’s scheduled to take place on June 10th at 8 p.m. CDT, and proceeds will benefit local “businesses and individuals in need of necessary aid,” according to the announcement.

In addition to Nelson and Simon, the lineup promises performances from Bonnie Raitt, Edie Brickell, Britt Daniel of Spoon, and Norah Jones, as well as Gary Clark Jr., Boz Scaggs, James Taylor, Lyle Lovett, Terry Allen, and more. Actors Woody Harrelson, Renée Zellweger, Owen Wilson, and Ethan Hawke will also make appearances.



“A Night for Austin” is being presented by Nelson’s own Luck Reunion in partnership with the Austin Community Foundation. In an Instagram post about the benefit concert, Luck Reunion wrote that they “stand firmly against all forms of racism and hate,” acknowledging the “current upheaval in our country.” They pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds to Austin-area organizations like the Central Texas Food Bank and MusiCares.

The livestream will be available to watch at ANightForAustin.com. Throughout the evening, viewers will be encouraged to donate via a provided link; fans can also send funds through the stream’s donation page.

Check out the full lineup below.

Previously during quarantine, Willie Nelson marked 4/20 with a livestream featuring Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Tommy Chong, Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson, Shakey Graves, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hiss Golden Messenger, and ormer Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.