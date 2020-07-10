Menu
10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Crank up the Journey, ditch the soup hat, and dance with these timeless lines...

by
on July 25, 2020, 3:33pm
Caddyshack (Warner Bros.)

It’s been 40 years since the slobs took on the snobs in Caddyshack. Depending on how much you slouch, it feels just like yesterday, namely because so many of us have yet to leave the balmy confines of Bushwood Country Club — at least not spiritually.

No, today Caddyshack is a mood. There’s the laissez faire attitude of Chevy Chase’s Ty Webb, the screwball histrionics of the late Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik, and, yes, even the venomous vitriol of the late Ted Knight’s Judge Smails.

And that’s all without mentioning the film’s mascot himself: No, not the dancing gopher, but Bill Murray’s Zen-like groundskeeper Carl Spackler. Rest assured, you’ll find his words of wisdom below as we’ve collected the 10 quotes we’ve taken with us off the green.

So, crank up the Journey and let’s dance…

“Now I know why tigers eat their young.”

caddyshack gif 3 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“You’ll get nothing and like it.”

caddyshack gif 5 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Okay, you can owe me.”

caddyshack gif 2 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”

caddyshack 10 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Oh, it looks good on you though. ::rolls eyes::”

caddyshack gif 1 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Stop thinking…let things happen…and be…the ball.”

caddyshack gif 8 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Well, we’re waiting…”

caddyshack 5 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“What are you, religious or something?”

caddyshack 6 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“So, I got that going for me, which is nice.”

caddyshack 7 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Thank you very little.”

caddyshack 9 10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

