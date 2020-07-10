10 Caddyshack Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Caddyshack (Warner Bros.)

It’s been 40 years since the slobs took on the snobs in Caddyshack. Depending on how much you slouch, it feels just like yesterday, namely because so many of us have yet to leave the balmy confines of Bushwood Country Club — at least not spiritually.

No, today Caddyshack is a mood. There’s the laissez faire attitude of Chevy Chase’s Ty Webb, the screwball histrionics of the late Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik, and, yes, even the venomous vitriol of the late Ted Knight’s Judge Smails.



And that’s all without mentioning the film’s mascot himself: No, not the dancing gopher, but Bill Murray’s Zen-like groundskeeper Carl Spackler. Rest assured, you’ll find his words of wisdom below as we’ve collected the 10 quotes we’ve taken with us off the green.

So, crank up the Journey and let’s dance…

“Now I know why tigers eat their young.”

“You’ll get nothing and like it.”

“Okay, you can owe me.”

“It’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!”

“Oh, it looks good on you though. ::rolls eyes::”

“Stop thinking…let things happen…and be…the ball.”

“Well, we’re waiting…”

“What are you, religious or something?”

“So, I got that going for me, which is nice.”

“Thank you very little.”

