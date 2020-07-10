Since conquering the global music scene in 1995 with one of the great alternative albums of the decade, Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette has been steadily putting out records and watching them climb to the top of the charts. That’s included multiple No. 1 albums around the world and a streak of six records cracking the US top ten. This week, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter will end her longest drought between records by releasing Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first album since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights.

With one hand in her pocket, a new album of material about to drop, and a can’t-miss anniversary tour co-featuring Garbage and Liz Phair rescheduled for 2021, we can expect no shortage of Alanis in our lives for the next couple of years. But there’s nothing new about that, really. Morissette has made it a habit since she started out as a child actress of popping up in pop culture and reminding us that she’s out there. Sometimes it’s a cameo where we least expect, an appearance on a late-night sketch show, or even just a music video that we’ll still be bopping our heads to and imitating a quarter century later.



The truth is, you oughta know that it’s Morissette’s world, and we’re all just waiting to see what she’ll do next. If that’s a jagged, little pill to swallow for you, well, tough. Here are 10 times Alanis Morissette crashed pop culture and totally blew our minds.

–Matt Melis

Editorial Director