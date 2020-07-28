2020 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Watchmen Leads Over Maisel, Ozark, Succession, and Schitt’s Creek

HBO's Watchmen series

Celebrating the best in television, the 2020 Emmy Awards takes place Sunday, September 20th on ABC. Given the current pandemic, it’s still unclear whether the ceremony will take place digitally or offline. Jimmy Kimmel will nonetheless host the festivities.

Today, the nominees for 2020 were announced in a digital event hosted by Leslie Jones. Joining the comic were presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.



Leading the charge over the entire spread is HBO’s Watchmen with 26 nominations. Not surprisingly, Amazon favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fared well with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark with 18 each.

Speaking of Netflix, the streaming giant broke the record for most nominations in a single year with a jaw-dropping 160 in total. The previous high-water mark was set last year when HBO notched 137. Much of this can be accredited to Netflix’s expansion in programming.

Other notable titles receiving 15 nominations each include Pop TV’s final season of Schitt’s Creek, NBC’s beloved institution Saturday Night Live, and, yes, Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The latter series is something of a dark horse candidate.

Other highlights include an Outstanding Comedy Series nod for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, a Lead Actress nomination for Euphoria’s Zendaya; Outstanding Score and Original Music nominations for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ work on Watchmen; and an Outstanding Documentary Special nom for Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story.

A few other stray observations: Dave Chappelle nabbed two Outstanding Variety Special noms, while Tiger King will go up against Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance for Outstanding Documentary Series. It doesn’t get more 2020 than that.

Of course, as with any year, there were a ton of outstanding snubs, and 2020 is no exception. Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn comes to mind (not to mention her co-stars Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks), as does Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, David Harbour for Stranger Things, Reese Witherspoon for not one, not two, but three shows, and certainly Cynthia Erivo’s scene-stealing turn in The Outsider.

Nevertheless, with titans such as Game of Thrones and Veep behind us, the slate feels more open than ever — and also incredibly diverse. In fact, as Variety points out, 34.3% of the acting nominees are Black, an increase from 2018, when 27.7% was the highest percentage in Emmys history. Your move, Oscar.

Below, you can see the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Succession

Ozark

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Matthew MacFayden, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Joshua

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Variety Special Live

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

The Oscars

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

The Apollo

The Great Hack

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

Vice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef