2020 Emmy Nominations Revealed: Watchmen Leads Over Maisel, Ozark, Succession, and Schitt’s Creek

Celebrating the best in television, the 2020 Emmy Awards takes place Sunday, September 20th on ABC. Given the current pandemic, it’s still unclear whether the ceremony will take place digitally or offline. Jimmy Kimmel will nonetheless host the festivities.
Today, the nominees for 2020 were announced in a digital event hosted by Leslie Jones. Joining the comic were presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
Leading the charge over the entire spread is HBO’s Watchmen with 26 nominations. Not surprisingly, Amazon favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fared well with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark with 18 each.
Speaking of Netflix, the streaming giant broke the record for most nominations in a single year with a jaw-dropping 160 in total. The previous high-water mark was set last year when HBO notched 137. Much of this can be accredited to Netflix’s expansion in programming.
Other notable titles receiving 15 nominations each include Pop TV’s final season of Schitt’s Creek, NBC’s beloved institution Saturday Night Live, and, yes, Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The latter series is something of a dark horse candidate.
Other highlights include an Outstanding Comedy Series nod for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, a Lead Actress nomination for Euphoria’s Zendaya; Outstanding Score and Original Music nominations for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ work on Watchmen; and an Outstanding Documentary Special nom for Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys Story.
A few other stray observations: Dave Chappelle nabbed two Outstanding Variety Special noms, while Tiger King will go up against Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance for Outstanding Documentary Series. It doesn’t get more 2020 than that.
Of course, as with any year, there were a ton of outstanding snubs, and 2020 is no exception. Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn comes to mind (not to mention her co-stars Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks), as does Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm, David Harbour for Stranger Things, Reese Witherspoon for not one, not two, but three shows, and certainly Cynthia Erivo’s scene-stealing turn in The Outsider.
Nevertheless, with titans such as Game of Thrones and Veep behind us, the slate feels more open than ever — and also incredibly diverse. In fact, as Variety points out, 34.3% of the acting nominees are Black, an increase from 2018, when 27.7% was the highest percentage in Emmys history. Your move, Oscar.
Below, you can see the full list of nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Succession
Ozark
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Matthew MacFayden, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Good Place
Dead To Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Joshua
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding TV Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Variety Special Live
73rd Annual Tony Awards
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
The Oscars
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
McMillion$
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
The Apollo
The Great Hack
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Ugly Delicious
Vice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
A Very Brady Renovation
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef