NBC Unveils Teaser for 30 Rock Reunion Special: Watch

Tina Fey in 30 Rock reunion special (NBC)

Next week, 30 Rock cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer will reunite for a new scripted special. In anticipation, you can watch a newly revealed teaser trailer below.

As previously reported, the 30 Rock reunion is part of an upcoming hour-long, commerical-free special from NBC airing on July 16th at 8:00 p.m. local time. You’ll be able to watch it live via Hulu.



The special was seemingly put together by NBC in lieu of this year’s Upfront presentation, which was canceled due to COVID-19. In a meta twist that bridges the fictional and real-life realms of the media conglormate, the special will see the 30 Rock cast tout “the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season.”

The special will be rebroadcast on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC, and will also be available stream on NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock on July 17th at 9 p.m.

30 Rock wrapped its seven-season run in January 2013 after 138 episodes. It’s the second beloved NBC sitcom to reunite in recent months: back in April, the cast of Parks and Recreation got back together for a 30-minute script special benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Last month, at the request of Tina Fey, NBC pulled multiple episodes of 30 Rock due to problematic content, including characters in blackface.