9-Year-Old Boy Leads Cover of Metallica’s “Seek & Destroy”: Watch

9-year-old Dylan Blaich, via O'Keefe Music Foundation

A 9-year-old boy fronts a backing band of teenagers on a cover of the Metallica classic “Seek & Destroy” in the latest video from the O’Keefe Music Foundation.

As it has done in the past, the nonprofit O’Keefe Music Foundation has produced a slick video for the performance, this time giving it a vintage VHS-tape look. The foundation provides top of the line instruments and a video crew at no cost to children looking to record and film their music performances. Several of the videos have gone viral, including a performance of Tool’s “Forty Six & 2” that has more than 20 million views on YouTube.



While the performance of “Seek & Destroy” was just posted on July 1st, it was filmed prior to the pandemic in October 2019, thus the crowded scene at a local bar.

Dylan Blaich, age 9, handles vocals, with 14-year-old Eli Riecks on lead guitar; 13-year-old Sam Ruether on rhythm guitar; 14-year-old Will Bright on drums; and 17-year-old Andrew Cole on bass.

Little Dylan doesn’t try to do a James Hetfield impression, instead singing in his natural kid’s voice, offering an endearing contrast to the heavy playing by the teenaged band. Lead guitarist Eli, sporting a Red Hot Chili Peppers t-shirt, delivers an impressive solo that would likely make Kirk Hammett proud.

The Metallica performance comes a few months after another 9-year-old, Colt Shedden, led a band of teenagers on a cover of Pantera’s “Walk”, also produced by the O’Keefe Music Foundation.

If you want to check out the real Metallica, the band has been posting full concert streams every Monday during the pandemic as part of its #MetallicaMondays series. The latest stream spotlights the band’s 1999 concert in Bogotá, Colombia.

Watch young Dylan and company rock “Seek & Destroy” below. And if you’re looking to get your kid into playing music at a young age, pick up a Kirk Hammett signature guitar and other gear here.