Watch: “AC/DC Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration”

AC/DC’s legendary Back in Black album is turning 40 years old, and we’re celebrating with a special digital event featuring a bevy of prominent musicians. “AC/DC Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration”, presented by Consequence of Sound and Gibson Guitars, premieres Friday, July 24th, at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Hosted by guitar virtuoso Jared James Nichols, “AC/DC Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration” will stream across Consequence of Sound‘s social platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch.



The event features testimonials, performances, and guitar tutorials from such prominent artists as Slash, Juanes, Dee Snider, Alice in Chains’ William DuVall, Orianthi, and members of Cage the Elephant, Trivium, Anthrax, Maná, Airbourne, Beartooth, Refused, Lamb of God, GWAR, The Runaways, and more. You’ll also get an exclusive look at some of the gear that guitarist Angus Young used to get his signature sound.

Tune in to our social channels or check back with this post at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 24th, to watch this special digital event. See the full lineup in the image below.

We also have an amazing contest to go along with the virtual celebration. We’ve teamed up with Gibson and SoloDallas to give away a massive prize pack of gear to have you rocking just like AC/DC. Included is a Gibson Custom SG “Red Devil” guitar just like Angus Young’s; the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer; a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50, just like the one Young used on Back in Black; and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers (a total retail value of over $15,000). Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and Back in Black on vinyl.

Enter simply by filling out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter (open to U.S. and Canadian residents only).