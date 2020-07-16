Consequence of Sound Announces AC/DC Back in Black 40th Anniversary Virtual Celebration

Rock’s biggest-selling album ever — AC/DC’s Back in Black — is turning 40 years old this month, and Consequence of Sound is celebrating in a big way. In a joint effort with Gibson Guitars, we’re presenting “Black in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration”. The online stream will take place Friday, July 24th, premiering at 5:00 p.m. ET across the CoS social channels, with an amazing giveaway launching today.

Hosted by guitar virtuoso Jared James Nichols, the streaming event will include AC/DC testimonials or tutorial performances from Slash, Dee Snider, and members of Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Lamb of God, Refused, Airbourne, GWAR, and more, as well as friends and fans of the band. We’ll also get an inside look at some of the gear that guitarist Angus Young used to get his signature sound.



Tune in to Consequence of Sound’s Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or Twitch on July 24th at 5:00 pm. ET for “Black in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration”. Fans can participate in the lead-up to the event by using the hashtag #backinblack40, and select content will be showcased at this location.

AC/DC’s Back in Black has moved a remarkable 50 million units worldwide since its release on July 25th, 1980, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and No. 1 overall when it comes to pure rock albums. The iconic LP is jam-packed from front to back with classics such as “Hells Bells”, “Shoot to Thrill”, “You Shook Me All Night Long”, and the anthemic title track.

To kick things off, we’re giving away a massive prize pack of gear to have you rocking just like AC/DC. Included is a Gibson Custom SG “Red Devil” guitar just like Angus Young’s; the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer; a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50, just like the one Young used on Back in Black; and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers (a total retail value of over $15,000). Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and Back in Black on vinyl.

Enter simply by filling out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter.