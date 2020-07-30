Action Bronson Unveils New Single “Latin Grammys”: Stream

Action Bronson in video for "Latin Grammys"

Action Bronson has returned with a new single called “Latin Grammys”, marking his first new music of 2020.

The track features a beat from producer Tommy Mas, which Bronson recently rediscovered. As he tells it, the beat was labeled “Ozersky” in reference to his friend and food writer Josh Ozersky. As Ozersky passed away in 2015, Bronson was inspired to resurrect the beat to serve as the foundation for “Latin Grammys”.



Speaking of the song itself, Bronson says, “It’s all about metamorphosing, this song is about coming of age. I love a good latin-jazz, upbeat vibe. It’s got that funk, you know? You can do all kinds of dances to this song. You know a song is good when you can do all different types of dances to it, and you’re still on rhythm.”

Additionally, Bronson has unveiled a music video for “Latin Grammys”. Directed, edited, and produced by Video Connection, the humorous visual sees Bronson competing in the 1995 World’s Strongest Man competition. Watch it below.

“Latin Grammys” marks Bronson’s first release since his 2019 EP, Lamb Over Rice. He’s kept busy since then with acting roles in The Irishman and King of Staten Island in addition to filming a new season of his food and travel show, F*ck That’s Delicious. He also dropped 80 pounds (!) over quarantine.