A. G. Cook Announces Massive New Project 7G, Shares Technicolor “7G Megamix”: Stream

A. G. Cook, photo by Alaska Reid

PC Music founder and prolific producer A. G. Cook has announced 7G, a massive new collection of music containing 49 (!) songs.

Due out on August 12th, the project is spread across seven separate discs, each devoted to a different instrument (“Drums”, “Guitar”, “Supersaw”, “Piano”, “Nord”, “Spoken Word”, and “Extreme Vocals”). In addition to all new material, the tracklist promises covers of The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Blur, Sia, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Life Sim. Guest contributors include former Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and Alaska Reid.



As a preview, you can stream the technicolor, shape-shifting “7G Megamix” below. Pre-orders are ongoing via Bandcamp.

Cook has been on a prolific streak as of late. Aside from 7G, he recently lent his talents to the new 100 gecs remix album. He also worked extensively on Charli XCX’s impressive quarantine record how i’m feeling now, as well as produced Jónsi’s first solo LP in a decade. Cook’s most recent solo single, “Lifeline”, came in 2019 and featured a cameo from Polachek.

7G Artwork:

7G Tracklist:

Disc 1 – A. G. Drums

01. A-Z

02. Acid Angel

03. H2O

04. Drum Solo

05. Nu Crush

06. Gemstone Break

07. Silver

Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar

01. Gold Leaf

02. Being Harsh

03. Undying

04. Drink Blood

05. Lil Song

06. Beetlebum (Blur cover)

07. Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)

Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw

01. Mad Max

02. Illuminated Biker Gang

03. Soft Landing

04. Overheim

05. DJ Every Night

06. Car Keys

07. Dust

Disc 4 – A. G. Piano

01. Oracle

02. Note Velocity

03. Windows

04. Feeling

05. Waldhammer

06. Polyphloisboisterous

07. Anything Could Happen

Disc 5 – A. G. Nord

01. Behind Glass

02. Oohu

03. The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover)

04. Triptych Demon

05. Official (Charli XCX cover)

06. Crimson

07. Life Speed

Disc 6 – A. G. Spoken Word

01. Could It Be

02. The End Has No End (The Strokes cover)

03. No Yeah

04. Green Beauty

05. Unreal

06. 2021

07. Hold On

Disc 7 – A. G. Extreme Vocals

01. Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)

02. Chandelier (Sia cover)

03. Idyll (Life Sim cover)

04. Show Me What

05. Somers Tape

07. Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover)

08. Alright