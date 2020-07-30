A. G. Cook Announces Massive New Project 7G, Shares Technicolor “7G Megamix”: Stream

PC Music founder and prolific producer A. G. Cook has announced 7G, a massive new collection of music containing 49 (!) songs.
Due out on August 12th, the project is spread across seven separate discs, each devoted to a different instrument (“Drums”, “Guitar”, “Supersaw”, “Piano”, “Nord”, “Spoken Word”, and “Extreme Vocals”). In addition to all new material, the tracklist promises covers of The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift, Blur, Sia, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Life Sim. Guest contributors include former Chairlift singer Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, and Alaska Reid.
As a preview, you can stream the technicolor, shape-shifting “7G Megamix” below. Pre-orders are ongoing via Bandcamp.
Cook has been on a prolific streak as of late. Aside from 7G, he recently lent his talents to the new 100 gecs remix album. He also worked extensively on Charli XCX’s impressive quarantine record how i’m feeling now, as well as produced Jónsi’s first solo LP in a decade. Cook’s most recent solo single, “Lifeline”, came in 2019 and featured a cameo from Polachek.
7G Artwork:
7G Tracklist:
Disc 1 – A. G. Drums
01. A-Z
02. Acid Angel
03. H2O
04. Drum Solo
05. Nu Crush
06. Gemstone Break
07. Silver
Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar
01. Gold Leaf
02. Being Harsh
03. Undying
04. Drink Blood
05. Lil Song
06. Beetlebum (Blur cover)
07. Superstar (Live at Secret Sky)
Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw
01. Mad Max
02. Illuminated Biker Gang
03. Soft Landing
04. Overheim
05. DJ Every Night
06. Car Keys
07. Dust
Disc 4 – A. G. Piano
01. Oracle
02. Note Velocity
03. Windows
04. Feeling
05. Waldhammer
06. Polyphloisboisterous
07. Anything Could Happen
Disc 5 – A. G. Nord
01. Behind Glass
02. Oohu
03. The Best Day (Taylor Swift cover)
04. Triptych Demon
05. Official (Charli XCX cover)
06. Crimson
07. Life Speed
Disc 6 – A. G. Spoken Word
01. Could It Be
02. The End Has No End (The Strokes cover)
03. No Yeah
04. Green Beauty
05. Unreal
06. 2021
07. Hold On
Disc 7 – A. G. Extreme Vocals
01. Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)
02. Chandelier (Sia cover)
03. Idyll (Life Sim cover)
04. Show Me What
05. Somers Tape
07. Crimson and Clover (Tommy James and Shondells cover)
08. Alright