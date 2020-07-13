Alice Cooper Chocolate Milk

Alice Cooper has been delivering shock-rock creepiness for 50 years, beheading himself thousands of times onstage along the way. Now, he’s ready to take a slice out of the chocolate milk business.

That’s right, Alice Cooper is getting his own chocolate milk, and it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds from the sale of the chocolate milk will benefit the rocker’s nonprofit Solid Rock. The organization operates the Rock Teen Center in Phoenix, Arizona, providing free instruction in music and other creative arts to local teenagers.



The rock legend is teaming up with Danzeisen Dairy to produce the chocolate milk, which bears Coopers’ image on the bottle. The milk will be sold at retailers and via home delivery across Arizona beginning this fall.

The Solid Rock organization also mentioned in a Facebook comment that it is working on an empty bottle promotion which would allow anyone in the States to order the bottle online.

Cooper filmed an ad campaign for the chocolate milk with marketing company Ideas Collide, and a couple of still images from the shoot can be seen in the Instagram posts below.

On the music front, Alice Cooper has postponed his 2020 tour plans due to the pandemic, but he released a new song “Don’t Give Up” to offer inspiration during these difficult times.