Aluna of AlunaGeorge Announces Solo Album Renaissance, Shares “Get Paid”: Stream

Aluna, photo by Jeremy Paul Bali

AlunaGeorge frontwoman Aluna Francis is finally stepping out of her electropop group’s spotlight. Today, the pop star has announced her debut solo album as Aluna. It’s called Renaissance and it’s due out August 28th via Diplo‘s label Mad Decent.

Renaissance spans 14 tracks in total, including Aluna’s debut solo single, “Body Pump”. There’s a handful of guest contributors throughout, including Kaytranada, Princess Nokia, and Jada Kingdom — the latter two of whom appear on Aluna’s new song, “Get Paid”.



In a press release, Aluna explained why “Get Paid” takes on an especially personal meaning for her. “It’s an aspirational celebration about black women and women of color getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work,” she said. “On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalize that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.”

“Get Paid” is a huge dancehall anthem that’s bound to make listeners feel good. While Aluna sings about celebrating fellow Black women and advocating for self-worth in and outside of the workplace, a steady beat is held down behind her by various percussion instruments and one very slippery bass line. Stream it below.

Renaissance Artwork:

Renaissance Tracklist:

01. I’ve Been Starting To Love All The Things I Hate

02. Warrior (feat. SG Lewis)

03. Sneak

04. Envious

05. Don’t Hit My Line

06. Get Paid (with Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom)

07. The Recipe (with KAYTRANADA) (feat. Rema)

08. Body Pump

09. Ain’t My Business

10. Off Guard

11. Back Up

12. Pressure

13. Surrender

14. Whistle