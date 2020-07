Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime in July 2020

Hamilton, Palm Springs, Harriet, and Creepshow

More streaming networks means more hours potentially lost to skimming. Consequence of Sound doesn’t want any of that for you (or for themselves), which is why they’ve rounded up the best of the best on all the major streaming networks.

Granted, we’ve already shown you everything coming to Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and Shudder in July 2020. But, for brevity’s sake, we’ve assembled an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month.



When it comes to strictly flicks, Hulu and HBO Max have everyone beat. For laughs, head to Hulu for Palm Springs, the best of Christopher Guest, the first three Trip films, Liar, Liar, My Cousin Vinny, and the list goes on. For new tentpoles, HBO Max is premiering Midway, Motherless Brooklyn, Harriet, and Last Christmas.

Having said that, Disney Plus does have Hamilton.

On the television front, however, Netflix is rebooting both Unsolved Mysteries and The Baby-Sitters Club (and bringing back The Umbrella Academy), while Shudder is premiering the four-hour long ’80s horror documentary In Search of Darkness.

That’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, so take a gander below. If you don’t have Hulu, you can sign up now for a free 30-day trial, and if you still haven’t added Disney Plus to your repertoire, give the Mouse House a spin for seven days.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime

Movies

Ali (2001) – Available July 1st

Anaconda (1997) – Available July 1st

Big Fish (2003) – Available July 1st

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) – Available July 1st

Hitch (2005) – Available July 1st

Midnight In Paris (2011) – Available July 1st

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) – Available July 1st

Panic Room (2002) – Available July 1st

Pineapple Express (2008) – Available July 1st

Spanglish (2004) – Available July 1st

Vivarium (2020) – Available July 11th

TV Shows

Absentia: Season 3 – Available July 17th

Animal Kingdom: Season 4 – Available July 29th

Hanna: Season 2 – Available July 3rd

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Available July 24th

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5 – Available July 6th

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

Movies

The Big Green (1995) – Available July 3rd

Hamilton (2020) – Available July 3rd

The Mighty Ducks (1992) – Available July 3rd

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) – Available July 10th

TV Shows

Muppets Now – Available July 31st

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Disney Plus in July 2020

Don’t have Disney Plus? Sign up now for a 7-day free trial!

What’s Coming to HBO Max

Movies

American Graffiti (1973) – Available July 1st

American History X (1998) – Available July 1st

Angus (1995) – Available July 1st

Blade (1998) – Available July 1st

Blade: Trinity (2004) – Available July 1st

Blazing Saddles (1974) – Available July 1st

Catch Me If You Can (2002) – Available July 1st

The Conjuring (2013) – Available July 1st

Creepshow (1982) – Available July 1st

Death Becomes Her (1992) – Available July 1st

The Departed (2006) – Available July 1st

Dirty Dozen (1967) – Available July 1st

Dirty Harry (1971) – Available July 1st

Doc Hollywood (1991) – Available July 1st

Dumb & Dumber (1994) – Available July 1st

Enemy of the State (1998) – Available July 1st

The English Patient (1996) – Available July 1st

The Enforcer (1976) – Available July 1st

The Exorcist (1973) – Available July 1st

Free Willy (1993) – Available July 1st

Grumpier Old Men (1995) – Available July 1st

Grumpy Old Men (1993) – Available July 1st

Harriet (2019) – Available July 18th

Horrible Bosses (2011) – Available July 1st

Innerspace (1987) – Available July 1st

Insomnia (2002) – Available July 1st

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003) – Available July 1st

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) – Available July 1st

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) – Available July 1st

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) – Available July 1st

Last Christmas (2019) – Available July 11th

Life Is Beautiful (1998) – Available July 1st

Little Big League (1994) – Available July 1st

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983) – Available July 1st

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) – Available July 1st

Magnolia (1999) – Available July 1st

Mars Attacks (1996) – Available July 1st

Midway (2019) – Available July 4th

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) – Available July 25th

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – Available July 1st

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) – Available July 1st

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon (1993) – Available July 1st

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) – Available July 1st

Now and Then (1995) – Available July 1st

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) – Available July 1st

The Right Stuff (1983) – Available July 1st

Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Available July 1st

Showgirls (1995) – Available July 1st

Space Jam (1996) – Available July 1st

Superman: The Movie (1978) – Available July 1st

Superman II (1981) – Available July 1st

Superman III (1983) – Available July 1st

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) – Available July 1st

Superman Returns (2006) – Available July 1st

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006) – Available July 1st

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) – Available July 1st

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) – Available July 1st

True Crime (1999) – Available July 1st

Twelve Monkeys (1995) – Available July 1st

Unforgiven (1992) – Available July 1st

Vegas Vacation (1997) – Available July 1st

Watchmen (2009) – Available July 1st

TV Shows

Expecting Amy – Available July 9th

Foodie Love – Available July 13th

House of Ho – Available July 16th

Room 104 – Available July 24th

What’s Coming to Hulu

Movies

A Mighty Wind (2003) – Available July 1st

Best In Show (2000) – Available July 1st

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970) – Available July 1st

Brokedown Palace (1998) – Available July 1st

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Available July 1st

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983) – Available July 1st

The Color Purple (1985) – Available July 1st

The Devil’s Candy (2017) – Available July 1st

The Devil’s Rejects (2005) – Available July 1st

Footloose (1984) – Available July 1st

For Your Consideration (2006) – Available July 1st

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – Available July 1st

Freddy Vs Jason (2003) – Available July 1st

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) – Available July 1st

House of 1000 Corpses (2003) – Available July 1st

The House That Jack Built (2018) – Available July 1st

I Am Not Your Negro (2016) – Available July 3rd

Liar, Liar (1997) – Available July 1st

My Cousin Vinny (1992) – Available July 1st

The Ninth Gate (2000) – Available July 1st

Palm Springs (2020) – Available July 10th

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) – Available July 1st

The Trip (2011) – Available July 1st

The Trip to Italy (2014) – Available July 1st

The Trip to Spain (2017) – Available July 1st

Waiting for Guffman (1997) – Available July 1st

West Side Story (1961) – Available July 1st

TV Shows

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC) – Available July 1st

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC) – Available July 1st

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E) – Available July 1st

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery) – Available July 1st

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery) – Available July 1st

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2020

Don’t have Hulu? You can sign up now for a free 30-day trial!

What’s Coming to Netflix

Movies

Splice (2009) – Available July 1st

Sucker Punch (2011) – Available July 1st

The Old Guard (2020) – Available July 10th

The Town (2010) – Available July 1st

Winchester (2018) – Available July 1st

TV Shows

The Baby-Sitters Club – Available July 3rd

Cursed – Available July 17th

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 – Available July 31st

Unsolved Mysteries – Available July 1st

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2020

What’s Coming to Shudder

Movies

The Beach House – Available July 9th

The Burning – Available July 1st

Maniac Cop – Available July 13th

Maniac Cop 2 – Available July 13th

Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence – Available July 13th

The Pool – Available July 20th

Return of the Living Dead – Available July 1st

Sleepaway Camp – Available July 1st

Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers – Available July 1st

Sleepaway Camp III: Teenage Wasteland – Available July 1st

TV Shows

In Search of Darkness – Available July 31st

Full list of releases: What’s Coming to Shudder in July 2020