What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in August 2020

Capone (Vertical)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for August, and it’s full of recent VOD titles.

Those who have been sleeping on Josh Trank’s Capone can witness Tom Hardy’s epic performance. There’s also the under-the-radar comedy Arkansas. And finally, there’s last year’s indie hit The Peanut Butter Falcon.



Nostalgics can also revisit Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Barry Levinson’s Rain Man, Nancy Meyers’ Something’s Gotta Give, Tony Scott’s Top Gun, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma, and J.C. Chandor’s Margin Call. Filmmakers!

Check out the entire list below and act accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available August 1st

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Available August 3rd

Dora and the Last City of Gold (2019)

Available August 5th

Arkansas (2020)

Available August 6th

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Available August 7th

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B — Amazon Original Series

Available August 10th

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

Available August 14th

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

The World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji — Amazon Original Series

Available August 18th

The Cup (2012)

Available August 21st

Chemical Hearts (2020) — Amazon Original Movie

Clifford: Season 2B — Amazon Original Series

Available August 22nd

The Legion (2020)

Available August 28th

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys — Amazon Original Special

Available August 31st

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

