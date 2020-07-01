What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2020

Vivarium (Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime Video is a maze. Like its global namesake, the streaming service is a digital jungle of titles. That’s why each month Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles being dropped into the thick of it.

July 2020 is not so good, Al. There’s the second season of Hanna, Vivarium is finally streaming without the VOD charge, and, um, we can all revisit the time Owen Wilson got swallowed whole by a snake in 1997’s Anaconda.



In terms of other Flicks We’d Maybe Revisit on Rainy Days During the Summer, there’s Michael Mann’s Ali, Rob Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects, David Fincher’s Panic Room, and Adam Sandler’s underrated turn in Spanglish.

Check out the entire list below and act accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available July 1st

Film

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

The Bounty (1984)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

Flashback (1990)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Hitch (2005)

Hollow Man (2000)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

Suits: Season 9

Available July 3rd

Hanna: Season 2

Available July 6th

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

Available July 7th

The Tourist (2010)

Available July 11th

Vivarium (2020)

Available July 15th

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Available July 17th

Absentia: Season 3

Available July 24th

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

Radioactive (2019)

Available July 27th

Good Deeds (2012)

Available July 29th

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

What’s coming to the other streaming services in July 2020:

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

What’s Coming to Hulu

What’s Coming to HBO Max

What’s Coming to Netflix

What’s Coming to Shudder