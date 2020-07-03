American Pickle (HBO Max)

There’s always room for Seth Rogen — even two of them. Such is the case for An American Pickle, the forthcoming comedy set to premiere on HBO Max on August 6th. Today, the network the film’s first trailer, which you can watch below.

Based on Simon Rich’s 2013 New Yorker short story, An American Pickle spins a tall-tale about a struggling immigrant named Herschel Greenbaum (Rogen), who falls into a vat of pickles in 1920 Brooklyn, only to wake up brined and young 100 years later.



It gets better: Greenbaum has a grandson named Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), who works as a mild-mannered coder, which obviously doesn’t make a lick of sense to the confused time traveler. Naturally, hi-jinx will ensue.

Rich wrote the screenplay and cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Brandon Trost helmed the picture. Joining Rogen for this wild slice of Americana is Succession star Sarah Snook and The Lonely Island’s own Jorma Taccone.

Watch the trailer for An American Pickle below.