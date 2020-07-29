Angel Olsen Debuts “Whole New Mess” on Fallon: Watch

Angel Olsen on Fallon

Hours after announcing her latest project, Whole New Mess, Angel Olsen beamed into The Tonight Show to perform its title track for the first time. As previously reported, the forthcoming LP serves as a companion release to 2019’s brilliant All Mirrors, featuring intimate, stripped-down versions of songs from All Mirrors in addition to two new, original numbers.

“Whole New Mess”, the song of which Olsen played on The Tonight Show, falls into the latter category. In keeping with the theme of the album, the performance saw Olsen standing in the middle of an empty auditorium, accompanied by only a guitar and microphone. Watch the replay below.



Whole New Mess is set to arrive on August 28th through Jagjaguwar.