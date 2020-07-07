Anjimile Announces Debut Album Giver Taker, Shares “Maker”: Stream

Anjimile, photo by Kannetha Brown

Trans indie songwriter Anjimile has signed on with Father/Daughter Records for the release of her debut album. Titled Giver Taker, it’s due for arrival September 18th.

Inspired by “faith, addiction, and Anjimile’s own transition,” the upcoming nine-track project tells a larger story about self-discovery. A statement adds, “Giver Taker captures his ability to not only survive hardships, but grow into the person he was always meant to be.”



Born in Dallas, but now based out of Boston, Anjimile infuses his style of indie rock and folk with musical bits of his past and present. Evident are the influences of the African pop passed on by his parents, his time spent in youth choir, and his love of both ’80s classics and recent works from Sufjan Stevens. Most of the recording was done thanks in part to the Live Arts Boston Grant provided by the Boston Foundation.

Among the songs found on Giver Taker are “1978”, once named the Best Boston Tiny Desk Submission, and fresh new single “Maker”. A tender listen about personal growth, its lyrics provide a window into Anjimile’s deep and reflective state of mind.

Listen for yourself below, and then pre-order Giver Taker here.

Giver Taker Artwork:

Giver Taker Tracklist:

01. Your Tree

02. Baby No More

03. In Your Eyes

04. 1978

05. Not Another Word

06. Maker

07. Ndimakukonda

08. Giver Taker

09. To Meet You There