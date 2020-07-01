Announcing Blockbuster Month on Consequence of Sound

Artwork by Ben Kaye

Blockbusters are on the mind right now. With Covid-19 still very much an issue, Hollywood continues to sleep amidst the pandemic, pushing back release dates every other week. Because of this, we’re not being bombarded with five new features every Friday; instead, we’re getting — at best — a couple soggy VOD releases to hold us over.

But something strange is happening: Drive-in theaters are a thing again, Jurassic Park and Jaws are back in the box office results for the first time in decades, and, more to the point, there’s a renewed appreciation for the communal moviegoing experience. This is an intriguing turn of events, and one Consequence of Sound wants to explore.



That’s why we’re celebrating Blockbuster Month on the site. All throughout July, we’re going to revisit the blockbuster experience and celebrate the true titans of the genre. In the weeks ahead, you’ll read through a variety of features digging deep into the greatest hits of Hollywood, from popcorn classics to underrated gems.

There will be lists, there will be op-eds, and there will be merchandise. Below, you can take a look at the tentative schedule, which includes a number of pieces already in development. But that’s not all! Consequence of Sound will also be revisiting and highlighting several key pieces from the past on all of our socials.

So, get your snacks in order and meet us at the Delorean beginning Friday, July 3rd. Below, find a full schedule of pieces, which will be updated with links to each entry as they are published.

