Announcing Psychoanalysis: A Horror Therapy Podcast

Psychoanalysis: A Horror Therapy Podcast

Ever wonder why anxious people love horror movies? Curious about how having the living daylights scared out of you can help you feel better? Please allow co-hosts Jenn Adams (The Horror Virgin, The Losers’ Club), Lara Unnerstall (Halloweenies, The Losers’ Club), and therapist Mike Snoonian (The Pod and the Pendulum) to break it all down (and back it all up with academic research) on Psychoanalysis: A Horror Therapy Podcast.

Each month, the bi-weekly series will take an in-depth look at a topic in the mental health field (e.g. anxiety, PTSD, and/or toxic relationships). Together, they’ll pair said topics with a horror film and analyze its plot and characters through the lens of mental health. Naturally, they will also discuss their own mental health experiences and love of horror.



To kick things off, they’ve released a special introductory episode that allows you go get acquainted with the three hosts. (That is, if you haven’t listened to their shows already.) Conversations range from how anxiety connects to the horror genre, the ways in which we uncover repressed memories, how we deal with PTSD, and the enduring influence of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Stephen King, and found footage films.

