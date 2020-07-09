Arcade Fire’s Jeremy Gara Announces Solo Album Passerine Finale, Shares “wraith”: Stream

Jeremy Gara, photo courtesy of the artist

Jeremy Gara, drummer for Arcade Fire, has announced his sophomore solo album, Passerine Finale. It arrives September 11th through Invada Records, and he’s provided a preview with new single “wraith”.

Gara made his solo debut with 2016’s Limn. It’s a work of abstract expressionism, and each track is not so much a song as a soundscape — a singular mood that endures and ripples, occasionally transforming into something new. Judging by “wraith”, Gara looks to continue these explorations on Passerine Finale.



“wraith” sounds like stepping into a cold fog, as icy synths wash over the ear. Gara plays long, droning notes, and the way he fades them in and out obscures when one idea ends and another begins. The effect is both calming and disorienting; “wraith” seems to hold for a long time, and move when you’re not looking.

Composed and recorded over the last three years, Passerine Finale was mastered by Helge Sten. Gara created all of the associated art himself, including the warped photography of the record cover, and the flickering light show that serves as the visuals for “wraith”. Check out both of those, as well as the tracklist, below.

Gara’s other job may also be keeping him busy; in April, Win Butler confirmed that a new Arcade Fire album is in the works. That same month, Butler teased a brand new song. Arcade Fire also recently contributed to the June Preservation Hall livestream benefit, which included archival footage of an epic rendition of “Wake Up”.

Meanwhile, it seems like Arcade Fire bandmate Will Butler is on the verge of announcing his own new solo album. He plans to reveal the first single and more details next week.

Passerine Finale Artwork:

Passerine Finale Tracklist:

01. in, final note

02. L_06

03. Kelpie

04. ice towers

05. watching you

06. CDMX

07. Passerine Finale

08. wraith