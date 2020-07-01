Austin City Limits 2020 Festival Officially Canceled

Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

Austin City Limits has officially canceled its 2020 festival amid ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas music festival was quietly holding out hope that it could continue as scheduled for this fall, likely because this year marks the 20th anniversary of Austin City Limits and special celebrations were in the works for such. Thankfully, ACL will celebrate that milestone next year when it returns to Zilker Park on October 1st – 3rd and October 8th – 10th in 2021.



“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution,” ACL organizers wrote in a statement. “The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff, and the entire Austin community remains our highest priority.”

According to ACL organizers, fans who previously purchased tickets to Austin City Limits 2020 can hold on to their passes to “lock in access to next year’s festival at 2019 prices.” Refunds will also be made available for fans who purchased directly through the festival and cannot attend next year’s dates. All current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets in the coming days about how to move forward with either option.

There’s over a year to go until Austin City Limits Festival will return, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the talented musicians who have played for past festivals. Earlier this year, the pre-recorded Austin City Limits program (no relation) opened up a portion of its archive for free streaming online. So kick back, relax, and blast some truly remarkable concerts from your couch.