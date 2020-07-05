Axl Rose Calls on Surgeon General to Resign: “America Deserves Better”

Axl Rose and Jerome Adams

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has called on US Surgeon General Jerome Adams to resign following a recent television appearance in which Adams seemingly prioritized Donald Trump’s personal approval over the personal safety of millions of Americans.

When asked on The Today Show whether he’d advise Americans to go to a large gathering, such as Donald Trump’s various events during the Fourth of July weekend, Adams evaded answering the question directly. “It’s not a yes or no,” Adams said. “Every single person has to make up their own mind. There are going to be people going to beaches, going to barbecues, going to different environments. And they have to look at their individual risk.” (For context, Trump’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore drew a crowd of several thousand, with few people seen wearing masks or socially distancing.)



Rose responded to Adams by calling him “a coward” and “a POS,” and urged him to resign. “U don’t deserve the job or title. America deserves better.”

Adams replied to Rose by asking him to share a video encouraging people to wear face coverings. Rose countered by tweeting back, “U wanna start by telling peeps to avoid large gatherings? Or u want me to? Shame we didn’t get that out there 4 this wkend like on TV.”

Rose then posted a longer statement explaining why he’s felt compelled to be more outspoken as of late. “My disdain 4 r current administration n’ what I perceive as it’s threat to r democracy is no secret,” he began. “In general my posts in regard to current events, politics or social issues r usually coming from a sense of outrage, obligation n’ responsibility to say something at times when I feel not to is being complicit (as opposed to a desire for attention or self promotion.) I’m nobody, just a citizen that like everyone else has my own opinions n’ believes in my heart that ultimately I want what’s best for not just r country but for humanity, wildlife n’ r environment n’ other’s as opposed to right, left or any other wing fascism r at least in this country free to disagree.”

In recent months, Axl Rose has also publicly criticized Trump ally Senator Rand Paul, Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin, and Trump himself.

In between all these Twitter spats, Rose has reportedly been spending his time in quarantine working alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on a new Guns N’ Roses album.

Jerome Adams is

a: A coward

b: A POS

c: Both

