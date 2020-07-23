Bandcamp Fridays extended through 2020

With the government fumbling and failing to lead as usual, Bandcamp has stepped up in a big way to support the arts sector during this pandemic.

At the onset of the outbreak earlier this year, the music streaming platform launched Bandcamp Friday, which saw the company waive its cut of sales for 24 hours. The first four Bandcamp Fridays resulted in a whopping $20 million dollars (!) going directly into the hands of artists and labels. Because of its resounding popularity and the country’s unfortunate continued surge in coronavirus cases, Bandcamp has announced it will extend this campaign through the end of 2020.



“Because the pandemic is far from over, we’ll continue to hold Bandcamp Fridays on the first Friday of every month until the end of the year,” Bandcamp wrote on its official website. The calendar dates for 2020’s remaining Bandcamp Fridays are: August 7th, September 4th, October 2nd, November 6th, and, just in time for the holidays, December 4th.

While Bandcamp Fridays alone have greatly helped the independent music community, the generous campaign has also led to a boost in overall sales on the website. “… Just as amazing is that since the pandemic hit in March, fans have bought more than $75 million worth of music and merch directly from artists and labels, and to date, fans have paid artists over half a billion(!) dollars on Bandcamp.”

Find a listing of all the Bandcamp Fridays dates, and head to Bandcamp or IsItBandcampFriday.com to get more details.

Editor’s Note: Consequence of Sound is also raising money for independent musicians. A portion of all proceeds from our webstore will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians. Grab yourself a custom face mask or T-Shirt.

Bandcamp Fridays Dates 2020:

August 7, 2020

September 4, 2020

October 2, 2020

November 6, 2020

December 4, 2020