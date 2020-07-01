Beavis and Butt-Head Are Returning With New Episodes

Beavis and Butt-Head

New episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head are coming to Comedy Central.

Mike Judge is resurrecting his beloved Gen X cartoon as part of a new deal with the cable network. In addition to two new seasons of Beavis and Butt-Head, the deal calls for spin-offs and specials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, head of ViacomCBS’ entertainment and youth group, said in a statement. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

In his own statement, Judge joked, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

In the forthcoming reboot, Beavis and Butt-Head will enter a “whole new Gen Z world” with “meta themes relatable to both new and old fans.” Judge will write and produce each episode in addition to voicing Beavis and Butt-Head.

Of late, Comedy Central has made a point of expanding its slate of adult animated offerings to live alongside South Park. The network recently acquired Jodie, a spin-off of Daria, which itself was a spin-off of Beavis and Butt-Head. Comedy Central also holds the syndication rights to BoJack Horseman, King of the Hill, and The Cleveland Show.

Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran on MTV for seven seasons between 1992 and 1997. A feature-length film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was released in 1996.

Judge previously attempt to resurrect Beavis and Butt-Head for MTV in 2011, but the reboot ran for just one season before getting canceled.