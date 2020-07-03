300 Teens Exposed to Coronavirus During Beer Pong Tournament

Beer Pong Fest, photo via Bar Games 101

Hundreds of teenagers were exposed to coronavirus during a beer pong tournament in Texas last weekend.

The Star-Telegram reports that about 300 high school students participated in a “pong fest” tournament near Lakeway, Texas on Saturday, June 27th. Several of those who attended the event have already tested positive for coronavirus, while others are still awaiting to hear back on their test results.



Regardless of the final number of positive tests, the sheer scale of the exposure is putting a strain on the local health system. “The city is trying to get a handle on who attended, and the numbers are so big, contact tracing everyone is not possible,” Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox explained. “Hopefully we can contain this. The worst thing that can happen is that we don’t contain this.”

Texas has emerged as one of the country’s biggest hotspots for coronavirus in recent weeks, with over 180,000 confirmed cases as of July 2nd. Fortunately, the state avoided another potential outbreak when Vanilla Ice canceled a planned Fourth of July concert.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.