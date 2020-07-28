Menu
Best Coast Announces Crazy for You 10th Anniversary Performance

Hayley Williams, Lauren Mayberry, and Mark Hoppus will take part in the festivities

on July 28, 2020, 9:24am
Best Coast's Crazy for You artwork

Best Coast will mark the 10th anniversary of their beloved debut album, Crazy for You, with a virtual performance featuring some very special guests.

On August 14th, Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno will stage the first-ever full performance of the album during a special quarantine livestream. Even more exciting, they’ll be joined by Paramore’s Hayley Williams, CHVRCHES’s Lauren Mayberry, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, and other special guests. (Hopefully Snacks also makes a cameo!)

The livestream also promises archival footage from 2010-2011, interviews with Cosentino and Bruno, and an intimate meet and greet for 30 fans. Tickets can be purchased through Seated, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Loveland Foundation, which provides financial assistance and therapy to communities of color.

Earlier this year, Best Coast released their fourth studio album, Always Tomorrow.

