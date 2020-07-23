Bill & Ted: Face the Music Secures VOD Release Date, Drops New Trailer: Watch

Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists Releasing)

The Wyld Stallyns are riding into your living room: Bill & Ted 3: Face the Music will now arrive on VOD and in select theaters on September 1st. To celebrate, Orion has dropped a totally awesome new trailer.

As you’ll see below, William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are no longer the teen slackers outside the Circle K. They’re grown-ass adult slackers outside the Circle K.



Tasked to write and complete a world-saving tune, the two heroes set out on another time-traveling adventure, this time involving their daughters: Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan. It’s pretty far out.

Grab a slushee and watch below. In addition to the aforementioned, the Steven Soderbergh-produced and approved film also stars Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, the late George Carlin in repurposed footage, and, yes, William Sadler as Death from the rather incredible 1991 sequel Bogus Journey.

For a more in-depth preview, be sure to tune into the film’s Comic-Con@Home panel this Saturday, July 25th at 3 p.m. PST. Kevin Smith will host the conversation that includes the cast and crew. You can catch that right here.