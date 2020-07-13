Bird Box Sequel in the Works at Netflix

Bird Box (Netflix)

Bird Box was the last type of movie that should be a hit during the holidays, and yet the post-apocalyptic flick was a Christmastime smash for Netflix back in 2018. Now, it looks like the streaming giant is eager to recreate that magic. According to Inverse, Netflix is already working on a Bird Box sequel.

In a new interview with Josh Malerman, the author behind the sci-fi thriller novel that the movie adapted, he revealed that a follow-up to Bird Box sequel is currently “in development.” Technically, the new film is based on his upcoming book, Malorie, which takes its name from Sandra Bullock’s character and is a follow-up to the original novel, but Malerman isn’t sure if Bullock will return to play a role in the new film.



“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” said Malerman. “Malorie opens at the school for the blind, which is where the movie ends. Then it jumps a few years later, and it really takes off 10 years after that.”

It looks like we will have to wait until Malorie is published on July 21st to know what to expect from the sequel’s plot, nevermind to begin guessing what will and won’t be included in the script adaptation. Maybe there will be a horrible viral challenge inspired by the movie again! One thing is for sure: whatever this Bird Box follow-up is like, it won’t land Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross as composers again.

Pre-orders for Malorie are now ongoing.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.