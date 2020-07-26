Biz Markie Hospitalized Due to Complications from Diabetes

Biz Markie

Biz Markie has been hospitalized in a Maryland hospital for several weeks due to complications from type 2 diabetes, according to TMZ.

A representative for the 56-year-old rapper told TMZ that Markie “is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome.”



Markie previously lost 140 pounds in an effort to manage his diabetes. “If I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse,” Markie explained in a 2014 interview. “[Doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”