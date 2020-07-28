Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Blaqk Audio (AFI Members) Announce New Album, Unveil Five New Songs Including “Hiss”: Stream

Side A of Beneath the Black Palms can be heard in its entirety now

by
on July 28, 2020, 2:49pm
0 comments
Blaqk Audio new album
Blaqk Audio, illustration by Ilinca Höpfner

Blaqk Audio, the synth outfit made up of AFI members Davey Havok and Jade Puget, have announced a new album, Beneath the Black Palms. The entire LP will be released on August 21st, but the duo has made Side A, comprised of five songs, available today.

Beneath the Black Palms marks the fifth album for Blaqk Audio, following up 2019’s Only Things We Love. Along with releasing the first five tracks on the album, the duo has unveiled a visualizer for the first single, “Hiss”.

Beneath the Black Palms is an affirmation, exaltation, and momentary illumination of rich, arcane shadows fortified by blinding and rapturous light,” stated Havok in a press release. “Musically a bird sister of Only Things We Love, our latest record more deeply traverses our EBM and futurepop roots while also extending into moods unheard from us before. I am deeply excited to have the opportunity to share it with all.”

Regarding the single, Puget remarked, “‘Hiss’ is a lovely slice of noisy darkness. Listen closely and you can hear the susurration of the palms.”

Beneath the Black Palms Side A is available now, while the full album, containing the five songs from Side A plus six additional tracks, can be pre-ordered in advance of its August 21st release. Both can be purchased in exclusive bundles via the band’s merch store, or downloaded via Amazon here (Side A) or here (full album).

Stream Beneath the Black Palms Side A via TIDAL (click for free 60-day trial HiFi trial subscription) or Spotify below. Also check out the visualizer for “HISS” and the artwork and tracklist for both releases.

Beneath the Black Palms Full Album Artwork:

Blaqk Audio Beneath the Black Palms full album cover

Beneath the Black Palms Side A Artwork:

Beneath the Black Palms Side A album cover

Beneath the Black Palms Tracklist:
01. Consort *
02. Zipper Don’t Work *
03. 1948 *
04. A Distant Light *
05. Hiss *
06. Burnt Babies Fear the Fire
07. Fish Bite”
08. Bird Sister
09. I’m Coming Over
10. Tired Eyes
11. It’s Not Going Well

* Included on Beneath the Black Palms – Side A, out now

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
Beyonce releases film exclusively to Disney+, in defiance of other streaming services
Beyonce releases film exclusively to Disney+, in defiance of other streaming services

Previous Story
Trent Reznor, Beastie Boys, Kamasi Washington Nominated for Emmys
Next Story
Mick Jagger, Lorde, Pearl Jam Sign Open Letter Demanding Politicians Stop Playing Unauthorized Music
No comments