Blockbuster Month has come to an end.
All throughout July, Consequence of Sound celebrated the blockbuster experience and the true titans of the genre with a variety of features that dug deep into the greatest hits of Hollywood — from popcorn classics to underrated gems.
There were lists, there were op-eds, there were interviews, and there was plenty of merchandise. It was a truly spirited event that saw many of our strongest writers buckle under the whims of nostalgia. Thank you, Mr. Spielberg!
Fortunately, like all of our old VHS tapes, you can revisit that magic below — and you should. After all, our favorite blockbusters aren’t going anywhere, especially not as Covid-19 continues to keep new releases at bay.
So, clean out that popcorn bowl, make another batch, and enjoy the show (again).
July 3rd
Songs That Made Movies Classics: Back to the Future by Matt Melis
July 6th
The 20 Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movie Trailers by Michael Roffman
July 8th
Back to the Future, E.T., and the Wonder of the Non-Violent Blockbuster by Andrew Bloom
July 10th
The Evolution of the Female Action Star by Jenn Adams
July 13th
Ghost and the Genre-Defying Blockbuster by Emmy Potter
July 15th
The Lost Art of Blockbuster Counterprogramming by Josh Spiegel
July 17th
Christopher Nolan and the Age of Inception by Sam Mwakasisi
July 19th
The 100 Greatest Summer Blockbusters of All Time by Staff
July 20th
Quiz: Are You a Blockbuster Movie Expert? Test Your Might!
July 21st
Not a Blockbuster, But a Contender: An Oral History of The Freshman by Andrew Buss
July 22nd
What Happened to the Movie Theme Park Ride? by Clint Worthington
July 24th
Why Summer Blockbusters Won’t Ever Go Straight to VOD by Josh Spiegel