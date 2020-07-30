Menu
Bryan Cranston Donates His Plasma After Recovering from COVID-19

He's also encouraging people to wear "a damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant."

on July 30, 2020, 4:53pm
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston donates his plasma

Bryan Cranston recently recovered from his own bout with coronavirus. Now, the Breaking Bad actor is encouraging fellow Americans to wear a “damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.” He’s also asking COVID-19 survivors to consider donating their plasma.

“About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience,” Cranston wrote in an Instagram post. “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well.”

In an accompanying video, Cranston filmed himself donating plasma to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. As his plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies, it can be used to assist patients who’ve fallen critically ill from the virus. Watch below.

Click here for an exclusive free TIDAL offer before time runs out
Don't listen to the morons and half-wits. Wear a mask.
Don't be dull. Wear a cool mask.
