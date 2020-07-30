Bryan Cranston Donates His Plasma After Recovering from COVID-19

Bryan Cranston donates his plasma

Bryan Cranston recently recovered from his own bout with coronavirus. Now, the Breaking Bad actor is encouraging fellow Americans to wear a “damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.” He’s also asking COVID-19 survivors to consider donating their plasma.

“About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience,” Cranston wrote in an Instagram post. “I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well.”



In an accompanying video, Cranston filmed himself donating plasma to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center. As his plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies, it can be used to assist patients who’ve fallen critically ill from the virus. Watch below.

