Flash Sale: Buy One, Get One 50% Off At Consequence Store

We want you to stay safe and keep looking sharp this summer, but we know that’s not always easy with everything going on. That’s why for a limited time, we’re offering a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all the merch at the Consequence of Sound store.

From now through July 31st, all of our exclusive, custom designed face masks and T-shirts are BOGO 50% off — and as always, you’ll get free shipping in the US. That means you can pick up our latest blockbuster-inspired shirts like the limited edition Chum Crew tee and get our top selling Chevron Mask at half price. Or snag our fashionable Beverly Hills Plaid mask and get a 50% discount on our dreamy tie-dye logo shirt. Have a little one? Get them the Dino Jr. mask for half off when you gift yourself the new Caretaker Mask + T-Shirt combo pack.



All of our merch is printed in the USA, and our masks are hand-stitched, reusable, and made from recycled materials. Proceeds benefit Consequence of Sound, an independent media company, with a portion donated to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund benefitting artists and other music industry professionals.

Take advantage of our limited time offer below, or head to our store to see all of our T-shirt and face mask designs, as well as a range of variety packs.