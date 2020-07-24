Shake Off That Cabin Fever With Our Caretaker T-Shirt and Mask Combo Pack

Caretaker Face Mask and T-Shirt

All work and no play makes anyone a dull boy or girl. Shake off that cabin fever without overlooking the dangers that await you outside. You’ll appreciate it forever, and ever, ever.

Folks loved our Caretaker face mask so much that we decided to make the design into a special edition T-shirt. Now, for a limited time, you can get a combo pack featuring both products for one special price. It’s a deal to drive you mad!



The Caretaker mask comes from our second capsule of officially branded face coverings, while the Caretaker T-shirt is part of our new line of merch celebrating our list of the 100 Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movies of All Time. Both products feature a distinct red and orange hexagonal pattern, with the shirt available in Stone Gray. The tee is limited to just 50 printings, so this bundle is only available while supplies last.

Purchase the Caretaker Combo below, or head to our official store for more of our custom designed shirts and masks. Proceeds go to Consequence of Sound, an independently owned company, and benefit the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.