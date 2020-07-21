Chris Cornell’s Daughter Lily Launches New IGTV Mental-Health Series in Honor of Her Late Father: Watch

Lily Cornell (via e2PR), Chris Cornell (publicity)

The late Chris Cornell’s 20-year-old daughter Lily Cornell Silver has launched the new mental-health interview series Mind Wide Open on IGTV. The first episode premiered Monday (July 20th) to coincide with the legendary Soundgarden frontman’s birthday.

“As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects,” said Lily in a statement.



She continued, “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

The first episode of Mind Wide Open, streaming on Instagram’s IGTV platform, can be seen below. Lily’s guest is Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, a trauma expert and author who is the founder and director of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

Along with premiering the first episode, Lily wrote on Instagram, “I created this interview series with the goal of helping to normalize and destigmatize conversations around mental health, and if it can make even one person feel seen and heard I will have accomplished my goal.”

The second episode, premiering on July 27th, will feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of the book Permission to Feel. Guests for future episodes will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Chris Cornell sadly took his own life on May 18th, 2017, following a Soundgarden show in Detroit. Lily is his daughter from his first marriage to Susan Silver. He also had two children with his second wife, Vicky. His 15-year-old daughter Toni is a singer herself, recently covering Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Yesterday, in honor of what would have been Chris’ 56th birthday, his family unveiled his previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”.

Watch the first episode of Lily Cornell Silver’s Mind Wide Open below.