Chris Cornell’s Unreleased Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” Unearthed for His 56th Birthday: Stream

Chris Cornell, photo by Eric Tra

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday, and his family is marking the occasion by sharing his previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”. Listen below.

In a message posted to Facebook, Cornell’s family said, “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”



In related news, Cornell’s daughter, Toni, is following in her father’s footsteps. She recently released her first-ever solo single, “Far Away Places”, and covered Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike”. Meanwhile, Chris’ old band Soundgarden remains locked in a legal battle with his widow, Vicky, over the ownership of unreleased Soundgarden recordings.

Below, revisit a pair of archival interviews with Cornell from his past appearances on Kyle Meredith With….

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public