Chris Cornell’s Daughter Toni Covers Pearl Jam’s “Black”: Watch

As performed during Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream

by
on July 30, 2020, 7:30pm
0 comments
Toni Cornell
Toni Cornell

Chris Cornells daughters are doing an admirable job preserving their father’s legacy. His eldest, Lily, recently launched an IGTV series focusing on mental health. Meanwhile, his younger daughter, Toni, is following in her father’s footsteps by pursing a career in music.

In addition to releasing her own original material, 15-year-old Toni has also made a point to cover some old grunge classics. We previously saw her perform Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike” as part of a COVID-19 benefit concert. And earlier this evening, to kick off Lollapalooza’s Lolla2020 livestream, Toni sang Pearl Jam’s “Black” as a tribute to her late father. Watch the replay below (via Rolling Stone).

