Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has been delayed a fourth time, and this time it’s indefinitely. Warner Bros. announced on Monday that they are bumping the highly anticipated blockbuster as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. If you recall, the film had originally been set for a July 17th release, then July 31st, and most recently August 12th.

“We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich. “We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.”



Emmerich explained, “Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theater partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen.”

In addition to Tenet, Warner Bros. announced that they’ve officially bumped The Conjuring 3 from its original September 11th date all the way to June 4th, 2021. As of press time, however, both Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune are still on the books for October 2nd and December 18th, respectively.

Of course, both of those releases are optimistic at best. While theaters in many states across the country have reopened, California — one of the two main markets for the industry — continues to be a hot zone and recently shuttered its screens. So, as Hollywood waits for people to get their shit together, so will we.

