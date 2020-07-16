Menu
COVID-19 Denier Chuck Woolery Reveals His Son Has Tested Positive for Virus

Earlier in the week, the former Love Connection host accused everyone of "lying" about coronavirus

on July 16, 2020, 10:15am
1 comment
Chuck Woolery
Chuck Woolery

Earlier this week, Donald Trump shared a tweet from former Love Connection host Chuck Woolery which accused the “CDC, media, Democrats, and doctors” of “lying” about the coronavirus.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID-19. Everyone is lying,” Wooley commented. “I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I am sick of it.”

Just 24 hours later, however, Woolery was forced to reckon with those remarks after his own son came down with coronavirus. “My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” Woolery wrote in a follow-up tweet posted Monday evening.

A short-time later, Woolery disabled his Twitter account altogether.

In an interview on Tuesday, Trump was asked by CBS News why he shared Woolery’s initial tweet in the first place. Trump responded in typical nonsensical fashion by saying, “I didn’t make a comment. I did. I reposted a tweet that a lot of people feel. But all I am doing is making a comment. I’m just putting somebody’s voice out there. There are many voices. There are many people that think we shouldn’t do this kind of testing, because all we do, it’s a trap.”

Chuck Woolery tweet coronavirus

