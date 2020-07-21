Menu
We Promise This Impossibly Perfect Limited Edition T-Shirt Doesn’t Bite

Obey your instincts and take the Chum Crew home on our latest exclusive merch

on July 21, 2020, 7:15pm
We’re taking a big bite out of summer with a capsule of exclusive merch to celebrate the 100 Greatest Summer Blockbuster Movies of All Time. The first in these limited-edition designs, the Chum Crew T-shirt features a list of familiar names on the front and our new logo on the back, printed on a unisex Ice Blue tee.

You’ll have to obey your instincts and get yours now before supplies run out, because this shirt is limited to just 50 printings. Proceeds go to Consequence of Sound, an independently owned company, and benefit the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.

Order yours below, or head to our official store to see additional T-shirt designs as well as our line of custom face masks, including more blockbuster inspired designs. More products are coming soon.

