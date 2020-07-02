Clone High Returning to MTV With New Episodes

Clone High

MTV is rebooting Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence’s early aughts animated series Clone High for a new run of episodes.

Erica Rivinoja, who was a writer on the original series, will serve as showrunner and co-write the new pilot with Lord and Miller.



Like the initial run of episodes, the forthcoming reboot will follow prominent historical figures who have been cloned and placed back in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy and more, as they face the trials and tribulations of normal teenage life, according to a press release.

Lord and Miller first developed Clone High while students at Darmouth College. After debuting on Canadian television in 2002, the initial 13-episode run was purchased by MTV and aired in the US. However, due to controversy surrounding the show’s portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, MTV opted against a second season.

In the ensuing years, Lord and Miller would hit it big in Hollywood with films including 21 Jump Street, The LEGO Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, the duo has long expressed a desire to revisit Clone High, joking in a 2014 interview, “Our entire career has just been about getting Clone High back on the air.”

Today’s announcement made no mention of whether the show’s original cast will also be returning. In the first season, Will Forte voiced Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan played Joan of Arc, Michael McDonald portrayed Ghandi, and Donald Faison voiced Julius Caesar, Moses, and Buddy Holly. Miller and Lord also portrayed several characters themselves.