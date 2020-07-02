Cloud Nothings Surprise Releasing New Album The Black Hole Understands

Cloud Nothings, photo by Daniel Topete

Surprise! Cloud Nothings have announced a new album called The Black Hole Understands, and they’re releasing it in full tomorrow via Bandcamp.

The Black Hole Understands is a 10-song full-length that was written and recorded remotely while self-isolating during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, reports Pitchfork. A 25% cut of the proceeds will be donated to Play on Philly in Philadelphia and Rainey Institute in Cleveland, both of which provide music and arts education to communities that don’t have easy access to such in their respective local areas.



“It’s a quarantine album, so like… not actually recorded live,” frontperson Dylan Baldi tweeted. “I’m playing instruments and singing, Jayson is playing drums. It’s poppy and also kind of sad, which is more or less my state of mind.”

According to Baldi, there’s more music on the way. Cloud Nothings are starting a Bandcamp subscription service where patrons will receive a digital EP every month, a regular discount on merch, and two vinyl records a year. Additionally, Cloud Nothings already recorded a different album “as an actual band in a room playing” back in February of this year, but there’s no current release date scheduled for that record.

Pre-orders won’t be available until the album’s released tomorrow on Bandcamp. In the meantime, check out the album artwork and full tracklist below.

The Black Hole Understands Artwork:

The Black Hole Understands Tracklist:

01. Story That I Live

02. The Sound of Everyone

03. An Average World

04. A Weird Interaction

05. Tall Gray Structure

06. A Silent Reaction

07. The Mess Is Permanent

08. Right on the Edge

09. Memory of Regret

10. The Black Hole Understands