Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Mastodon, and Primus Members Cover Rush’s “Anthem” in Quarantine: Watch

Claudio Sanchez, Danny Carey, Bill Kelliher, and Les Claypool join forces for the Rush classic

by
on July 27, 2020, 1:00pm
Primus Coheed Tool Mastodon perform Rush
Les Claypool (photo by Johnny Perilla), Claudio Sanchez (Philip Cosores), Danny Carey (Melinda Oswandel), Bill Kelliher (Carlo Cavaluzzi)

The latest edition of Two Minutes to Late Night‘s “Bedroom Covers” series of quarantine performances packs the most star power yet. Members of Tool, Mastodon, Primus, and Coheed and Cambria join forces for a socially distant rendition of the Rush classic “Anthem”.

The Two Minutes to Late Night crew has been churning out a number of impressive collaborative performances as part of the “Bedroom Covers” series, which was actually conceived just prior to the pandemic. For this latest one, they’ve brought out the big guns.

On this version of Rush’s “Anthem”, Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez (vocals), Tool’s Danny Carey (drums), Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher (guitar), and Primus’ Les Claypool (bass) join “Bedroom Covers” regulars Steven Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In) and Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds).

That’s one helluva one-time-only supergroup, and they deliver on all fronts. Carey sits behind his massive drum kit as he pays homage to his hero Neil Peart, the legendary Rush drummer who passed away earlier this year.

Claypool, who will pay further tribute to Rush when Primus perform A Farewell to Kings in its entirety on tour next year, sports a futuristic gas mask as he plays bass, while Kelliher rocks his guitar wearing a pair of light-up glasses. And Sanchez does Geddy Lee proud with an impressive vocal performance.

The all-star rendition of Rush’s “Anthem” follows previous “Bedroom Covers” of songs by Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Danzig, Bruce Springsteen, and more, featuring such artists as Chelsea Wolfe, Emma Ruth Rundle, and members of Slipknot, Baroness, High on Fire, and more.

Watch the aforementioned members of Coheed and Cambria, Tool, Mastodon, and Primus rock Rush’s “Anthem” below.

