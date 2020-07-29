Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Announces Solo Album CMFT, Unveils First Two Singles: Stream

Corey Taylor, via Roadrunner Records

Corey Taylor isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from remaining the busiest man in metal. The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has announced his first solo album, CMFT, and has released the first two singles — “CMFT Must Be Stopped” (featuring Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie) and “Black Eyes Blue”.

Anyone who has seen Slipknot live knows what the “MF” in CMFT stands for, as it’s Taylor’s favorite profanity to use onstage. The album, due October 2nd via Roadrunner Records, contains 13 songs, ranging from newly penned tracks to ones that Taylor first started writing as a teenager.



“CMFT Must Be Stopped” features Taylor laying down a rapped verse over a heavy rock instrumental. He is joined by rhyme-slingers Kid Bookie and Tech N9ne, who each get a full verse in the song, as well. The heavy chant-along chorus repeats the line, “I don’t need nothin’ (Not a motherf**kin thing).”

An accompanying music video for the track features cameos from Marilyn Manson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, and many more.

“Black Eyes Blue” is more of a straight-ahead rocker, with melodic yet punk-like verses reminiscent of Rise Against, and a radio-friendly chorus.

The album was produced by Jay Ruston, and features a backing band consisting of guitarists Christian Martucci (Stone Sour) and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher, and drummer Dustin Robert.

CMFT is available for pre-order in various physical packages from Corey Taylor’s merch site, or digitally from Amazon. Watch the video for “CMFT Must Be Stopped” and hear the audio for “Black Eyes Blue” below, where you’ll also find the album artwork and tracklist.

CMFT Artwork:

CMFT Tracklist:

01. HWY 666

02. Black Eyes Blue

03. Samantha’s Gone

04. Meine Lux

05. Halfway Down

06. Silverfish

07. Kansas

08. Culture Head

09. Everybody Dies On My Birthday

10. The Maria Fire

11. Home

12. CMFT Must Be Stopped (Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song