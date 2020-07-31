Stay Clean with Corpse-Paint Bar Soap in the Likeness of King Diamond, Abbath, Mayhem, and More

Corpse Paint Soaps, via Etsy

We all want heavy metal concerts to return, and the best way for that to happen is if we stay clean and wash our hands. Etsy shop CorpsePaintSoaps is making that all the more enticing with their bar soaps that look like legendary metal musicians.

It’s not quite what you think. The minimal two-tone bars are subtlety ingenious and even kinda cute, depicting the iconic corpse paint of King Diamond and black-metal luminaries like Abbath, Mayhem, and more. You can also get a pentagram shaped dish on which to rest your corpse-paint bar soap.



“This is one of the best things I’ve ever bought,” reads a customer review of the Euronymous soap, “they make the best gifts!” Even Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth has endorsed the soap, calling it “the filthiest soap bar there is.”

The soaps are hand made with Ecocert-labeled organic base (containing no animal-based ingredients for oils). They’re then “partly colored with activated bamboo charcoal and scented with Parma Violet fragrance oil.” Each bar comes packaged in an elegant black box.

So, next time you’re about to wash your hands and hum the riff to “Curse of the Pharaohs” by King Diamond’s band Mercyful Fate four times (20 seconds!), reach for your favorite corpse-paint soap. Honestly, we could’ve used this soap to clean ourselves off after Mayhem’s Necrobutcher exclusively told us last year that he was on his way to kill Euronymous himself (see video below).

Pick up a bar for $12.31 via CorpsePaintSoaps’ Etsy store. Finally, we can say washing your hands is officially metal.

