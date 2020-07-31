Menu
Courteney Cox Returning for Scream Reboot

It's official: Gail Weathers is back for the headlines

on July 31, 2020, 2:31pm
Courteney Cox Joins Scream Reboot
Courteney Cox in Scream 4

Gail Weathers will be chasing headlines again in the forthcoming Scream reboot from Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Courteney Cox has signed on to reprise her iconic role for a fifth time.

Cox joins her on-screen bae Dewey Riley, aka David Arquette, who confirmed his involvement in May. Although it’s expected that Neve Campbell will follow suit, the heroine of the blockbuster horror franchise has yet to officially commit.

As previously reported, Ready or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the fourth sequel. They’ll be working from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). Even better, the original film’s screenwriter Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer.

Production is set to take place in Wilmington, North Carolina, so expect additional casting in the coming weeks. In the meantime, revisit the 1996 original with The Horror Virgin below, and daydream about Skeet Ulrich for hours after.

