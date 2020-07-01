Superchunk, The Mountain Goats, Iron & Wine, More Contribute to Charity Album Benefiting North Carolina Venue Cat’s Cradle

Cat's Cradle, photo via NCArts.org

As recently reported, 90% of independent music venues are in danger of closing permanently due to the ongoing health crisis. One of those in jeopardy is Cat’s Cradle, a beloved space in the heart of Carrboro, North Carolina for the last 50 years.

Now, in an effort to save the venue, artists from all over the state are banding together for a charity compilation album. Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover to Benefit Cat’s Cradle sees 25 various local acts contributing cover songs they recorded while in quarantine.



Superchunk take on The Go-Go’s, The Mountain Goats tackle Paradise Lost, and Iron & Wine put their spin on Kingsbury Manx. Also appearing on the project are The Love Language, Hiss Golden Messenger, Tift Merritt, and Eric Bachmann of Archers of Loaf, among others.

In a statement about Cat’s Cradle and the state of the live music industry, Superchunk frontman and Merge Records founder Mac McCaughan said, “Like many musicians out there, I miss playing shows, and like many fans I miss seeing bands. When it is safe to get together to watch live music again, it will be a disaster for all of us if our favorite venues aren’t around to host the artists we love.” He added, “I literally grew up seeing bands at the Cat’s Cradle and playing there with all my bands, going back to high school. Superchunk is excited to be part of this album, playing one of our favorite songs to support our favorite venue.”

Frank Heath, owner of Cat’s Cradle, issued his own statement,

“I, and the rest of the Cat’s Cradle family, have been bowled over by the concern being shown for music venues both here and around the country. The fact that so much great music can come from just one place is amazing in and of itself–as folks will find out when they hear the songs on the “Cover Charge” compilation. Learning about this effort to assist the Cradle, has just reinforced another wonderful thing that we really already knew, that so many of the Triangle’s great artists and musicians are also amazing and caring people, who value and want to help protect Cat’s Cradle, and who also genuinely care about all of the other artists and the entire music community. This alone is huge, and it helps me to believe that more of us will come through this pandemic with fewer permanent scars.”

Find the artwork and full tracklist below. Cover Charge is officially out July 31st and all proceeds will directly benefit Cat’s Cradle and its staff. Pre-orders, which begin July 3rd, and more info can be found here.

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle Artwork:

Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Under Cover To Benefit Cat’s Cradle Tracklist:

01. Superchunk – “Can’t Stop the World” (The Go-Go’s)

02. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – “Apocalypse” (Cigarettes After Sex)

03. Hiss Golden Messenger and Jonathan Wilson – “Travellin’ in Style” (Free)

04. The dB’s – “I’m on an Island” (The Kinks)

05. Steep Canyon Rangers – “Unknown Legend” (Neil Young)

06. Eric Bachmann & Skylar Gudasz – “All I Have to Do is Dream” (The Everly Brothers)

07. The Connells – “Keep Your Distance” (Richard Thompson)

08. Mandolin Orange – “Boots of Spanish Leather” (Bob Dylan)

09. The Love Language – “Everything Flows” (Teenage Fanclub)

10. Dex Romweber (feat. Jennifer Curtis) – “A Face in the Crowd” (Andy Griffith)

11. Tift Merritt – “Help Me Make It Through The Night” (Kris Kristofferson)

12. The Old Ceremony – “Alone Again Or” (Love)

13. Mayflies USA – “There is a Light that Never Goes Out” (The Smiths)

14. The Mountain Goats – “The Longest Winter” (Paradise Lost)

15. Faith Jones – “For What It’s Worth” (Buffalo Springfield)

16. Mipso – “Long Distance Love” (Little Feat)

17. Terry Anderson and The Olympic-Ass Kickin Team – “Every Night” (Paul McCartney)

18. Florence Dore – “Somewhere Down the Line” (Marshall Crenshaw)

19. Southern Culture on the Skids – “Let’s Work Together” (Canned Heat)

20. Iron & Wine – “Piss Diary” (Kingsbury Manx)

21. Mount Moriah – “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” (Neil Young)

22. Sam Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise – “Stars” (Janis Ian)

23. Don Dixon & Marti Jones – “Respoken” (The Lovin Spoonful)

24. Chatham County Line – “Think I’m in Love” (Beck)

25. The Veldt – “Dress You Up” (Madonna)