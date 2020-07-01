DaBaby Is Performing at a 4th of July Concert for a Live Audience

DaBaby, photo via artist's Instagram

Fresh off his moving performance at the BET Awards, DaBaby is ready to play to a live audience again. According to an Eventbrite listing, the North Carolina rapper is scheduled for a 4th of July concert in Decatur, Georgia that’s well aware of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, titled “4th of July Bash”, is hosted by J Hart Productions and is being marketed as part of a “weekend concert series” at Cosmopolitan, the newly renovated venue in Decatur. The event lists DaBaby as its featured performer on July 4th alongside MoneyBagg Yo and Blac Youngsta on July 5th.



The “4th of July Bash” is proudly declaring itself “the only concert in the city.” Surprisingly, yes, organizers seem to be aware that COVID-19 has been skyrocketing recently — there’s been 43,644 new cases and 560 new deaths in the US since yesterday, according to the CDC — because they’re allegedly enforcing safety precautions: “Bring your mask and be prepared for social distancing guidelines.”

DaBaby has yet to post about the concert on any of his social media platforms at the time of writing this. If the event goes down as planned and cases in the nearby vicinity spike, though, then fans can blame DaBaby. (Don’t say the rapper didn’t warn you.)

Given Georgia has seen its fair share of coronavirus hot spots, there’s a chance DaBaby’s show could recreate the recent Chase Rice incident. This past weekend, the country singer played a packed concert in Tennessee and refused to apologize for it, not even when people pointed out that fans weren’t wearing masks or abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Back in May, we got a look at the first socially distanced concert in America at a seated venue. It was a more intimate experience than, say, the drive-in concerts and parking lot raves other countries have been testing out. Yet none of these attempts come close to the bliss that is an indoor, sold-out, pandemic-free concert. That pastime may not be revived until Fall 2021 “at the earliest” according to health experts — unless, of course, DaBaby’s concert goes smoothly this week.